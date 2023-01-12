Alejandra Guajardo, El Salvador’s representative at Miss Universe 71, wore a Bitcoin-themed outfit during the pageant’s National Costume Show on Wednesday night. The currency ensemble was designed by plastic artist Francisco Guerrero but placed a special emphasis on the reigning king of digital assets.
