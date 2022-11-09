In what is one of the biggest Bitcoin busts of all time, police found the stash hidden in the home of 32-year-old James Zhong, who had stored the cryptocurrency on computer devices …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Missing stolen Bitcoin worth £3billion discovered stashed away in popcorn box - November 9, 2022
- Panicky FTX Clients Withdrew $430 Million of Bitcoin in a Few Days - November 9, 2022
- Bitcoin Plummets in Another Crypto Confidence Crisis - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post