The MIT Media Lab’s Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) is spinning up a multi-year effort dedicated to Bitcoin research and development. The program raised $4 million from prominent backers including …
Read Full Story
- Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Reverses Stance on Bitcoin, Says Crypto Is Here to Stay, Invests 3% of His Portfolio - February 28, 2021
- MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative Raises $4M for Effort to ‘Harden’ Bitcoin - February 28, 2021
- Google Finance adds dedicated ‘crypto’ tab featuring Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin - February 28, 2021