The price of bitcoin, the red-hot digital coin, was trading down 7.19% on Friday afternoon at $6,618 a coin. That’s down more than $1,000 from its all-time high near $7,900 a coin, which it hit on Wednesday after news broke that a potential fork in the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Market Correction Could See Lows of $5,800 - November 10, 2017
- Money is pouring into bitcoin cash after bitcoin crashed more than $1,000 in 48 hours - November 10, 2017
- Bitcoin Jesus Praises New Coin After $7 Million Wager Falls Through - November 10, 2017