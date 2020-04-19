Money poured into Bitcoin Trust in Q1

There’s still no Bitcoin ETF, but the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) took in a whopping $389M during the first quarter, bringing the last-twelve-month total to more than $800M.Bloomberg’s Eric Balchun …
