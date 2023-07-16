Monochrome Asset Management and Vasco Trustees have filed an updated application for the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking Australia’s first spot …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Monochrome and Vasco Spearhead a Groundbreaking Move: Australia Unveils First-Ever Spot Bitcoin ETF, Ushering in New Era of Crypto Adoption - July 16, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Falls Back Down to $30,000 Support – Where is the Next BTC Target? - July 16, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $30,000 Mark As Compound Becomes Top Gainer - July 16, 2023