Bitcoin pulled back a notch or two overnight, breaking back below the US$27k mark. Is the asset about to crash, like CNBC’s Jim Cramer seems to hope it will? The as-seen-on-TV US financial analyst has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mooners and Shakers: Jim Cramer ‘can’t go out’ with Bitcoin or gold, but Paul Tudor Jones is up for it - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plummet As FOMC Minutes Reveal Agreement On Rate Hike: Analyst Predicts 2024-2025 As Golden Era For Apex Crypto - October 11, 2023
- McLennan County resolves Bitcoin settlement after admitting funds seized in ‘error’ - October 11, 2023