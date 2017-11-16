Morgan Stanley CEO: Bitcoin Is ‘By Definition Speculative’

Morgan Stanley chairman and CEO James Gorman has said that bitcoin is “punching above its weight,” according to a news report. Speaking to CNBC this morning, however, Gorman further said that the cryptocurrency “doesn’t deserve the attention it’s getting …
