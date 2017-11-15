Although there are issues around bitcoin, it is not a fad that will “go away overnight,” says James Gorman, chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Morgan Stanley CEO: Bitcoin is ‘not a fad’ - November 15, 2017
- As Bitcoin Recovers, Another Blockchain ETF is in the Works - November 15, 2017
- Why India’s Bitcoin Scene Is Thriving Despite A Cold Shoulder From The Central Bank - November 15, 2017