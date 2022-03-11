Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley may now be the largest institutional holder of the world’s biggest Bitcoin ($BTC) fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Fund (GBTC), as it has been loading up on shares while …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is Now a Good Time To Buy Bitcoin? - March 11, 2022
- Morgan Stanley May Now Be Largest Institutional Holder of World’s Biggest Bitcoin ($BTC) Fund - March 11, 2022
- Bitcoin’s ‘tug-of-war’ during Russia-Ukraine crisis stirs debate about the future - March 11, 2022