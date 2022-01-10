Bitcoin starts a new week in a strange place — one which is eerily similar to where it was this time last year. After what various sources have described as an entire twelve mon …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Most bullish macro backdrop in 75 years’ — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week - January 10, 2022
- Experts believe Bitcoin could hit bottom at $35,000 as “death cross” appears - January 10, 2022
- Bitcoin price showcases signs of a local bottom but emerging inflation data suggests more dips - January 10, 2022