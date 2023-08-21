According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the average crypto investor is more scared now than at any time since the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse in March. At just 38/100, “fear” is firmly in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Most fear since SVB collapse — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - August 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Has Fallen Through Key Technical Levels. The Worst May Not Be Over. - August 21, 2023
- Bitcoin and U.S. Real Yield Reach Strongest Inverse Correlation Since April - August 21, 2023