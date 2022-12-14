Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Bitcoin seeing the biggest move, rallying 1.70% to $18,066.10. Seven additional currencies posted rises Wednesday …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Most large cryptocurrencies climb on Bitcoin, Ethereum increases - December 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Rises Again. SBF’s Arrest Hasn’t Meant the Death of Crypto. - December 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Miners’ High Hopes for Latin America Dented by Paraguay - December 14, 2022