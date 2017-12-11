The bitcoin boom has awakened the mainstream masses to cryptocurrency speculation or investing, depending on your perspective. Thanks to public exchanges like Coinbase, the hacker-nature of bitcoin is polished into something more akin to a smooth, consumer …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘According to Plan’: CBOE Bullish on First Day of Bitcoin Futures Trading - December 11, 2017
- Most people aren’t ready to handle bitcoin - December 11, 2017
- Bitcoin futures trading kick-off could signal digital currency’s move to mainstream - December 11, 2017