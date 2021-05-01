Move over, Bitcoin. Ethereum is at an all-time high

Bitcoin prices continued their rebound Saturday, rising about 6% to nearly $58,000. But the world’s largest cryptocurrency has been overshadowed lately by its younger sibling, Ethereum.
