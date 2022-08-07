According to a report by Arcane Research, the Lightning Network in particular has developed a diverse ecosystem of over 100 apps across at least 20 categories. Earlier this year, Lightning’s user base …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Believers Are Back to Watching Stocks After Crypto Crash - August 7, 2022
- Move Over, Ethereum – Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Has Apps, Too - August 7, 2022
- Crypto Movement at a Glance: Bitcoin holds $23,000; Merge on the cards for Ether - August 7, 2022