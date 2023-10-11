Former hedge fund manager and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer Tuesday evening continued with his recent bearish stance on crypto, a stark contrast to what another hedge funder said earlier that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Mr. Bitcoin Is About to Go Down Big’: Jim Cramer Expects Lower Prices - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin’s First Ever EVM Transaction Takes Place Paving Way For ZK Rollup - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Might Get Ethereum-Style Smart Contracts Under ‘BitVM’ Plan - October 11, 2023