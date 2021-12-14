Elon Musk, the TeslaTSLA billionaire who’s helped the “joke” bitcoin rival dogecoin become a major cryptocurrency this year, has outlined exactly why he supports the memecoin over the likes of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Much Higher Potential’—Elon Musk Reveals Why He’s Backing Dogecoin Over Bitcoin And Ethereum Amid Huge Crypto Price Crash - December 14, 2021
- Top Crypto Analyst Unveils Massive Price Targets for Polkadot Next Year, Predicts Imminent Bitcoin Rally - December 14, 2021
- Bitcoin slides as Bank of England warns on crypto dangers - December 14, 2021