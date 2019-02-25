The Lightning Network torch, which was previously passed to Jack Dorsey and numerous Bitcoin celebrities, has found its way to the traditional finance sector. Fidelity Digital Assets, who are …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Multi-Trillion Asset Manager Fidelity Takes the Bitcoin Lightning Torch - February 25, 2019
- EOSBet Marches Toward Mass Adoption With Launch of Account System and Bitcoin Betting - February 25, 2019
- Venezuelan Explains How Bitcoin Saves His Family - February 25, 2019