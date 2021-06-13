As the cryptocurrency market’s weeks-long rut continues, Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to refute claims that he engaged in a bitcoin pump-and-dump scheme earlier …
Read Full Story
- Musk Denies Bitcoin ‘Pump And Dump’—And Says Tesla Will Resume Transactions Once This Mining Goal Is Reached - June 13, 2021
- Move Over Dogecoin—Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Has Suddenly Sent The Bitcoin Price Sharply Higher - June 13, 2021
- Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoin again as crypto miners use more clean energy - June 13, 2021