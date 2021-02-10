Musk’s bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested

Shares of companies that have invested in bitcoin have vastly outperformed on Wall Street in 2021 and are extending their gains thanks to Tesla’s $1.5 billion bet on the soaring digital currency. …
