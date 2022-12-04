Online forums are integral to the Bitcoin origin story, where Satoshi Nakamoto and early contributors collaborated to discuss and create a disruptive financial system from scratch. One of the oldest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mysterious Bitcoin miner shows off oldest signature dated Jan. 2009 - December 4, 2022
- Assessing the chances of Bitcoin price revisiting $20,000 before 2022 ends - December 3, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 3: The Price of BTC Stabilizes above $16K - December 3, 2022