Following the SEC reportedly said that certain crypto ETF filings lacked clarity for approval, exchanges have refiled for firms to include an agreement with Coinbase.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq refiles Valkyrie’s spot Bitcoin ETF application, includes Coinbase as surveillance partner - July 5, 2023
- Valkyrie Refiles for Spot Bitcoin ETF With Coinbase as Surveillance Partner - July 5, 2023
- BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Application Refiled; Michael Moro Takes Helm of New Crypto Derivatives Exchange - July 5, 2023