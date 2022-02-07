Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Miners ETF will begin trading on the Nasdaq this week after filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 26.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tesla’s Bitcoin Investment Hits Nearly $2 Billion—Here’s How That Compares To Billionaire Novogratz’s Galaxy, Dorsey’s Square And More - February 7, 2022
- Nasdaq will list Valkyrie’s ETF linked to Bitcoin mining firms on Feb. 8 - February 7, 2022
- Tesla’s bitcoin holdings swelled to $2 billion last year - February 7, 2022