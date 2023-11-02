The NEAR Protocol price has surged with a 16% increase in the past 24 hours, trading at $1.51 at 11:44 p.m. EST. The price rise is a direct outcome of a partnership announced on Wednesday with Nym Technologies. This collaboration aims to integrate Nym mixnet into the NEAR ecosystem seamlessly.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, dubbed ‘exponential gold’ by Fidelity guru - November 2, 2023
- NEAR Protocol Price Prediction: NEAR Soars 16% On Nym Technologies Partnership As This Bitcoin Cloud Mining Project Raises $3 Million - November 2, 2023
- The Graph Price Forecast: GRT Pumps Almost 10%, But Experts Say This New Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform Has 20X Potential - November 2, 2023