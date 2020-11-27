The motivation and time horizon for entering Bitcoin ( BTC) will ultimately dictate whether investors succeed in this new asset class, according to crypto pioneer Mark Yusko. On Friday, the CEO of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Negative Bitcoin headlines affect speculators, not HODLers says Morgan Creek CEO - November 27, 2020
- Record-setting bitcoin faces test after volatile week - November 27, 2020
- Institutional money may propel Bitcoin to $250K in one year’s time, says macro investor - November 27, 2020