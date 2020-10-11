Facebook executive-turned venture capitalist, Chamath Palihapitiya, has warned neither Biden nor Trump will help U.S. dollar—but holding is an “insurance policy” that helps him to “sleep soundly at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Neither Trump Nor Biden Will Help The U.S. Dollar, Warns Early Facebook Exec—Calls Bitcoin An ‘Insurance Policy’ - October 11, 2020
- Here Are the Top Public Companies That Have Adopted Bitcoin as a Reserve Asset - October 10, 2020
- Forget retiring early with Bitcoin! I’d buy UK shares after the stock market crash - October 10, 2020