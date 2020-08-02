New 2020 Bitcoin Price High at $11,965 Proves Bulls Remain in Control

Bitcoin price rallied through a key resistance zone and secured a new 2020 high $11,965. After securing a strong daily close, Bitcoin ( BTC) price continued to press higher by cruising through the $11 …
