Kava Labs has launched its first application: a yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for bitcoin and other non-Ethereum assets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Binance-Backed DeFi Site Lets You Earn Yield on Bitcoin, Other Non-Ethereum Assets - September 18, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tests $11K; Uniswap Passes $1.5B Locked - September 18, 2020
- MicroStrategy’s CEO reveals the company’s surprising Bitcoin buying strategy - September 18, 2020