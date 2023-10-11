Investors acquiring $BTCMTX tokens can stake them within an Ethereum-powered smart contract, receiving ERC-20 mining credits in return. These credits can be redeemed for a share of the yield or cloud …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Bitcoin Alternative Raises Over $900K In Presale – $BTCMTX Next Cryptocurrency To Explode - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC At Risk If This Support Fails To Hold - October 11, 2023
- Jim Cramer Is Back With A Jab On Apex Crypto: ‘Mr Bitcoin Is About To Go Down Big’— Inverse Cramer Responds - October 11, 2023