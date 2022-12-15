Asset manager CSOP is launching new bitcoin and ether futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will be officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16, according to a press release. They will be the first listed bitcoin and ether futures ETFs available in Asia,
