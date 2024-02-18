The crypto market is awash with hopes of a looming bull run; some even predict that the price of Bitcoin will reach $100,000 this year. It’s true that the digital currency rose impressively in 2023, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Bitcoin ETFs won’t propel the price to $100,000 - February 18, 2024
- Bitcoin Surges Past $50,000: Will It Pass $60,000 Before the Summer? - February 18, 2024
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Surge to $300 Predicted as Whales Invest $35M - February 18, 2024