Hong Kong-based venture capital group CMCC Global launched its Liberty Bitcoin Fund to provide crypto currency access to accredited investors in Asia who are very interested but have been slow to buy …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Bitcoin Mutual Fund Eases Crypto Investing for Eager-Yet-Wary Asian Investors - September 18, 2019
- North Korea Is Building Its Own Bitcoin - September 18, 2019
- VanEck, SolidX Pull Out Bitcoin ETF Proposal From SEC Review - September 18, 2019