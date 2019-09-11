Out of 1,650 Iranian bitcoiners surveyed in Persian Telegram groups, 25 percent earned $500 to $3,000 a month from working with cryptocurrency, according to a survey conducted by the analytics …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Data Gives Unprecedented Insight Into How Iranians Use Bitcoin - September 11, 2019
- Bitfury’s Crystal Blockchain Analytics Releases International Bitcoin Report - September 11, 2019
- Bitfinex adds public leaderboard for Bitcoin traders to showcase their skills - September 11, 2019