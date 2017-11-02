Fed Governor Jerome “Jay” Powell, the favorite to be named the next head of the U.S. central bank, already has some strong opinions about bitcoin. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for the next Federal Reserve chair this week.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin skyrockets above $7,000 for first time ever - November 2, 2017
- New Fed Chair Powell Has Bitcoin On His Mind - November 2, 2017
- Bitcoin and Blockchain Are Among the Fastest-Growing Skills Online - November 2, 2017