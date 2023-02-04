A New Jersey man who exchanged sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl has admitted paying $20,000 in bitcoin to have the child victim murdered before eventually calling …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Jersey man paid hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill child porn victim - February 3, 2023
- Bitcoin NFT Mints Are Rising—But So Are Transaction Fees - February 3, 2023
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Surge Into February, but Jobs Data Raises Questions - February 3, 2023