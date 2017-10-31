New Jersey pastor sentenced to five years for bitcoin exchange scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New Jersey pastor was sentenced to five years in prison for scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange escape scrutiny from banks and regulators. Trevon Gross, 47, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in …
