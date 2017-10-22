Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $6,147.07 on Saturday, according to CoinDesk, recording gains of over 500% this year, more than any other tradable asset class. Some are attributing the latest rise to another upcoming split in bitcoin known as a “fork …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New record high: Bitcoin tops $6,100 - October 22, 2017
- Is Bitcoin A Giffen Good? - October 22, 2017
- You’ve Got to See What the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Just Said About Bitcoin - October 22, 2017