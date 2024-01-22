A new report from CoinShares documents that the products with higher fees are losing out in the spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) race, which has heated up after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a pproved 11 crypto ETFs earlier this month .
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New report outlines winners, losers in early bitcoin ETF race - January 22, 2024
- The US has made bitcoin ‘mainstream’ by approving ETFs, so what’s stopping Australia from riding the crypto wave? - January 22, 2024
- Analyst explains why bitcoin price is faltering despite historic ETF volume - January 22, 2024