New step for Bitcoin’s wild ride: Futures trading

For more than four decades, the Chicago Board Options Exchange has allowed investors to place their bets on commodities from corn to steel. On Sunday, the exchange will offer options to bet on something very different: bitcoins. Why is it different?
