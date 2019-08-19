A new survey highlights the average American’s opinion towards investing in gold versus Bitcoin. NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — A new survey of 1,500 Americans between the ages of 18 and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin – Still Needs To Close The Open Gap At $8,500 - August 19, 2019
- New Survey Reveals Americans Overwhelmingly Choose Gold Over Bitcoin as an Investment Option - August 19, 2019
- Bitcoin is being used to fund terrorism – report - August 19, 2019