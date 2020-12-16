Welcome to the world of bitcoin, where you are your first and last line of defense against scammers and fraudsters.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New to Bitcoin? Stay Safe and Avoid These Common Scams - December 16, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Solidly Trades Above $20K; Ether Jumps on Positive BTC, CME’s New ETH Product - December 16, 2020
- This family traded all their gold for bitcoin in 2017. That bet has nearly tripled as bitcoin breaks above $20,000 - December 16, 2020