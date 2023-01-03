Digital assets are trading flat Tuesday despite upbeat action in the stock market. Cryptos face tough headwinds moving into 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New Year, Same Bitcoin. Why Traders Should Be ‘Respectful of the Prevailing Downtrend.’ - January 3, 2023
- While Bitcoin remains the most popular, Ethereum recorded 338 percent more transactions in 2022 - January 3, 2023
- Ethereum v. Bitcoin battle continues as ETH offers more investment opportunities to traders - January 3, 2023