The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has charged a New York man with operating dozens of unlicensed Bitcoin ATMs, saying he promised anonymity to customers who exchanged $5.6 million for the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Holding Support at $40K; Resistance at $43K-$47K - April 13, 2022
- New York Bitcoin ATM operator charged with tax, licensing crimes - April 13, 2022
- Retired nurse loses $43K life savings on Bitcoin scam: ‘This is organized crime’ - April 13, 2022