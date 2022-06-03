New York just passed a bitcoin mining ban — here’s everything that’s in it
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-03
Following an early morning vote in Albany on Friday, lawmakers in New York passed a bill to ban new bitcoin mining operations. The measure now heads to the desk of Governor Kathy …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)