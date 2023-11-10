Bitcoin mining revenue reached a new yearly high of $42,386,514.038 on November 9, surpassing the previous high set in May. This increase in revenue was driven by the surge in BTC’s price, which rose to over $37,000 amid anticipation of a possible approval of a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC.
