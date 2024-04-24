Bitcoin’s Fourth Halving Event Has Reduced Its Inflation Rate and Positioned It Below Gold. Bitcoin’s fourth halving event has resulted in a collapse of its supply inflation rate, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mining firm chair explains why bitcoin price might not be as volatile as it seems - April 24, 2024
- News Explorer — Bitcoin’s Fourth Halving Event Has Reduced Its Inflation Rate and Positioned It Below Gold - April 24, 2024
- Bitcoin fails to draw safe haven flows amid Middle East crisis: Kaiko - April 24, 2024