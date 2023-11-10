MicroStrategy, the largest public holder of bitcoin, has seen unrealized gains of over $1.1 billion, surpassing their cumulative investment. With over 158,000 Bitcoin, the company’s holdings now equal over 80% of its stock market capitalization. The recent surge in bitcoin’s price has contributed to this increase in value.
