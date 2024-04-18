The odds of Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high in April have plummeted by 66% on Polymarket, a blockchain-based betting site. This decline in optimism is attributed to cautious bettors and several macroeconomic factors that have dampened the bullish sentiment among traders.
