NEX’s Spencer Sees a ‘Long Way Down’ for Bitcoin After $20,000

NEX Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael Spencer, one of London’s best-known financial figures, said he sees bitcoin perhaps reaching $20,000 “but at some point it is going to go back — a hell of a long way back — down.” As with any …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq is set to launch bitcoin futures - November 29, 2017
- Bubble trouble? Bitcoin tops $11,000 after $1,000 surge in 12 hours - November 29, 2017
- China State TV: OTC Bitcoin Platforms May Violate Regulation - November 29, 2017